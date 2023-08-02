Cnano Technology USA to build $94.7M facility at New Century Commerce Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cnano Technology USA plans to build a $94.7 million liquid conductive paste facility at the New Century Commerce Center in Johnson County, Kansas, the Kansas City Area Development Council announced Wednesday.

The 333,000-square-foot New Century facility is set to create 112 jobs and a $7.1 million payroll.

The liquid conductive paste that will be manufactured is used in various electronic applications — like electric vehicle batteries, cell phones and power tools.

“We're proud to bring cutting-edge technology, investment dollars and, most importantly, jobs to the region,” Cnano Technology USA President Shawn Montgomery said in a written statement.

The facility will be located in the Class-A spec building of the New Century Commerce Center. The building was created as part of a public-private partnership between the Johnson County government and airport commission, along with VanTrust Real Estate.

“In addition to the more than 110 new jobs this company will create, I appreciate the science and innovation coming into our community and look forward to the impact EV batteries will ultimately make toward decreasing vehicle emissions and helping to protect our planet,” said Mike Kelly, Johnson County Board of County Commissioners chairman.

VanTrust Real Estate expects over 7 million square feet of industrial space to be developed at the New Century Commerce Center when development is complete.

