Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cold weather advisory in place for Monday night, Tuesday morning

Watch the latest forecast any time.
Ghv2h8wXAAAcgfN.jpeg
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It is the middle of January, but does it really have to be this cold?

The National Weather Service has the entire KSHB 41 viewing area included in a cold weather advisory from 6 p.m. Monday through noon Tuesday.

Temps are anticipated to drop below zero across the region. Combined with winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph, wind chills could drop as low as -21.

Watch the latest forecast details in the video player below:

KSHB 41 Weather Monday noon update

KSHB 41’s Lindsey Anderson is predicting an overnight low of -6 at the Kansas City International Airport, which would tie the existing record set in 1935.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone