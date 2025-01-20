Cold weather advisory in place for Monday night, Tuesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It is the middle of January, but does it really have to be this cold?

The National Weather Service has the entire KSHB 41 viewing area included in a cold weather advisory from 6 p.m. Monday through noon Tuesday.

Temps are anticipated to drop below zero across the region. Combined with winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph, wind chills could drop as low as -21.

KSHB 41 Weather Monday noon update

KSHB 41’s Lindsey Anderson is predicting an overnight low of -6 at the Kansas City International Airport, which would tie the existing record set in 1935.

This extreme cold is no joke & will get even more dangerous tonight! The coldest air of the season settles in overnight with a low of -6° at KCI which would tie the current record set in 1935. Wind chills could dip as low as -20 to -10°. Cover ALL exposed skin tomorrow morning! pic.twitter.com/zi2Q2Ok27r — Lindsey Anderson (@lnanderson) January 20, 2025

