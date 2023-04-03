College food pantry in high demand as inflation continues to bust students' budgets

Inflation is having a ripple effect on some Kansas City Kansas Community College students who are facing food insecurity as costs for basic needs continue to increase.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics says groceries are up by 10% compared to this time last year and this month, the extended SNAP benefits ended in Kansas.

“Food insecurity is definitely the core of it, the second biggest thing I see is houselessness among our students, and that can make or break them being able to finish their degree,” said Fyn Morrigan, student basic needs coordinator at KCKCC.

Morrigan helps run the Blue Devils' Cupboard inside the Student Basic Needs Center, which started eight years ago. It's a place students can go to get free food, toiletries and other essentials.

Morrigan says student needs grew during the pandemic, stabilized for a bit, then grew astronomically again at the beginning of 2023.

So far, student traffic is up by 40% since January, last month Morrigan estimates 400 people visited the pantry.

“Not all of our students have children and families, but some of them are single parents trying to get their education and sometimes end up between paychecks,” Morrigan said.

The pantry is free to students, and no appointment is needed, helping KCKCC students like Vasilis Christodoulou.

“I come from Cyprus and it's different for my parents to send my money, the value of money there is different from here,” Christodoulou said.

Tyler Lukens is a student at KCKCC and relies on the Blue Devils' Cupboard for food, before knowing about it he was skipping meals in order to be able to afford college.

"It's just been difficult to keep track of it all with as much inflation going on,” Lukens said.

The cupboard is open certain days of the week, with hours and days depending on staff availability. It is looking to add clothing too.

People can help by making a purchase through the Blue Devils' Cupboard Amazon wishlist, which is updated routinely, or by making a monetary donation to the school’s student relief fund.

