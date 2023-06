KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Interstate 670 is closed Tuesday morning in both directions due to a collision and vehicle fire that left several people injured.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said that a cement truck and several other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The number of vehicles involved and number of injured individuals is not known at this time.

Daniela Leon/KSHB Interstate 670 closed Tuesday morning in both directions due to a collision and vehicle fire that left several people injured.



Traffic delays are expected due to the crash.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.