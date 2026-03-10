KSHB 41 News anchor Lindsay Shively offers coverage on a wide variety of topics, including stories of interest to consumers. Reach out to Linsday via email .

I got to take my very first trip to Surprise, Arizona and Royals Spring Training and I wanted to bring you along for the ride because I've always wondered what it was like! While I was here, I got to talk to lots of Royals fans who love the chance to get so close to their favorite players.

Come with me to my first Royals Spring Training Game!

The fun starts hours before the games where you can see fans lining the fence just feet behind home plate on the practice fields while the team is practicing.

That's where I met Jeanna Gower and her daughter Scarlett.. She was there with her family.

"Its one of her dad's bucket list things, right?" said Gower.

Danny Boresow brought his two young sons for their third spring training. "It's a good bonding time with me and my son and that's the most important thing," he said. "We love seeing the players and we love getting their autographs," said his son Henry Boresow.

While I was there, Maikel Garcia, Vinnie Pasquantino, and Bobby WItt Jr. stopped to sign autographs for fans. Snagging that signature turned out to be core memeories for kids and adults alike. .

And after their playoff appearance in 2024, hope springs eternal for the fans I talked to at Spring Training.

"I think they're gonna make the playoffs," said Danny.

Austin Dewitt told me, "A couple more pitchers and I think we've got what it takes."

Henry Boresow has high hopes for the boys in blue this season. "Make the playoffs definitely and get pretty far and maybe win the world series."

But first, they have spring training games to play. Back at Surprise Stadium, right when my husband and I walked in, one of the stadium workers told us we had to snap a pic with the signs showing how far we were from Kansas City.

We found a chill atmosphere and a stadium where you felt so close to the field.

The stadium filled up with Royals and Padres fans for game time and the cheers were loud!

We got to see Salvador Perez, Vinnie Pasquantino, and Bobby Witt Jr. all step up to the plate. I'd love to hear your Spring Training stories! Send them my way!

