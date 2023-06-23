Comedian Tom Grossi visits GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, fundraises for St. Jude

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Comedian Tom Grossi made a stop at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Since the beginning of June, Grossi has been on his "30 in 30" stadium tour visiting every NFL stadium to raise money for the hospital.
The comedian made the announcement on April 27, the first day of the 2023 NFL Draft, which took place in KCMO.
In a tweet, Grossi said the goal was to raise $100,000 for St. Jude, but the fundraiser has raised over $228,000. The fundraiser now has a goal of $250,000.
This June. 30 NFL Stadiums. 30 Days. 30 Videos. 1 goal. To create the biggest project I’ve ever dreamed of, for the biggest fundraiser goal I’ve ever had.— Tom Grossi (@tomgrossicomedy) April 27, 2023
$100k for St. Jude. pic.twitter.com/9iAWOepvEs
During his visit to GEHA Field, Grossi lined up with a fan for a football 1-on-1.
He even played "rock, paper, scissors" with another fan.
Grossi will next visit Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, on Friday.
