Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

"Coming back with a vengeance," Chiefs Kingdom confident Super Bowl LIX isn't team's last championship game

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
KSHB 41
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Football is back at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, and so is the confidence of the huge fan base known as Chiefs Kingdom.

Friday marked the last preseason game before the Chiefs open their regular season in São Paulo, Brazil on September 5th.

Jermaine Jenkins moved to Kansas City from Savannah, GA, 20 years ago.

He said he automatically became a Chiefs fan.

"We got Patrick Mahomes. What else we need? What else we need? What else we need?" Jenkins said.

Chiefs Kingdom

The Chiefs all three of their preseason games, one against the Arizona Cardinals and the other against the Seattle Seahawks.

Jessica Davidson, a season ticket holder since 2018, said everyone knows it's the regular season that matters.

"Preseason, we consider this practice," Davidson said. "We’re coming back with a vengeance."

Chiefs fans

Jordan Gray, born and raised in Kansas City, said she likes what she's been seeing from the team despite the losses in preseason.

Gray said: "Some of the plays these boys have been displaying…gas…we on it."

Chiefs Kingdom is back to bringing the energy, setting the tone, and many of the fans have no doubt the team will match it.

Jenkins said: "Everybody is counting us out. I'm not sure why...I'm not sure why."

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KSHB_Image_6P_480x360.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us