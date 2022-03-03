Commission finds Parkville Mayor Nan Johnson committed 8 ethics violations in recent years

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In a meeting that lasted over three hours Wednesday night, the Parkville Ethics Commission found the city's mayor committed eight violations over the last several years.

During the meeting on Wednesday, the commission unanimously recommended that Mayor Nan Johnson be issued a "strongly written reprimand," by the Parkville Board of Aldermen.

The commission voted on the ethics complaints listed below:



an ethics violation related to the 2019 campaign;

an ethics violation in connection to attempting to affect the distribution and advertising efforts of The Landmark newspaper;

an ethics violation when she asked city staff to conceal certain actions;

an ethics violation when she asked the board of alderman to interfere with The Landmark newspaper;

an ethics violation when she asked city staff to not send legal notices to The Landmark newspaper;

an ethics violation by harassing someone attempting to access public records;

an ethics violation when she was arrested for driving while intoxicated;

an ethics violation when she threatened an investigation against a citizen

Additionally, commissioners voted 4-1 to include in their report that if Johnson, who is set leave the office of mayor later this month, had more time left to serve, that they could have possibly decided to suspend her for the ethics violations.

Ethics commissioners ruled eight other complaints were not ethics violations. The commissioners also declined to rule on one complaint regarding the deletion of an e-mail account.

KSHB 41 News has reached out to Johnson for comment on the violations and will update this story if a response is received.