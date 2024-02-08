Committee formed to convince voters to approve sales tax to fund Chiefs, Royals stadium projects

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A committee filed a statement of organization this week as part of the effort to convince Jackson County voters to pass a sales tax extension to pay for stadium projects for the Kansas City Royals and Chiefs.

The filing on the afternoon of Feb. 5 revealed the name of the group: The Committee to Keep the Chiefs and Royals in Jackson County.

The address listed for the committee is Kauffman Stadium, One Royal Way in Kansas City, Missouri.

Voters will be asked in April to approve a 40-year extension of a 3/8-cent sales tax to help pay for a new stadium for the Royals and improvements to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Royals are deciding where in downtown Kansas City their new stadium should be built.

Two sites are being considered: one in the East Village neighborhood and the other near the former Kansas City Star printing plant near east 16th and McGee streets.

In addition, the Royals owners are planning a privately-funded ballpark district at the stadium site.

The Chiefs would use their portion of the money for improvements to their current stadium and would stay at the Jackson County Sports Complex.

