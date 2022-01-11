Community Blood Center raffling Chiefs playoffs tickets for donations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Community Blood Center is offering Chiefs Kingdom a chance to win tickets to the team's playoff match against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Anyone who donates blood at the center will be entered to win two tickets and parking to the game on Sunday.

The offer is running until Wednesday, Jan 12. and two donors will be chosen after donating.

For more information on how to donate blood people can visit the Community Blood Center's website .

The Chiefs play the Steelers at 7:15 p.m. on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.