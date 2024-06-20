Community celebrates Juneteenth at event in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence celebrated its third annual Juneteenth event Wednesday with vendors, live music and food.

U.S. Congressman Emanuel Cleaver II spoke at the celebration on the importance of the holiday, and helped hand out checks from the Independence Juneteenth Committee to non-profit organizations in the city.

Alversia Pettigrew never thought she'd see a celebration like this in Independence.

"I have seen a lot of progress in Independence, and I just say the old adage: 'We’ve come a long way, but there’s still a long way to go,'" Pettigrew said.

Pettigrew was born and raised in a racially segregated Independence in the 1940s.

She lived in the historic Neck neighborhood with other Black families.

Pettigrew remembers a time when she wasn't accepted in the city because of the color of her skin.

"We had to go to Kansas City to go to the theater, movie theaters," Pettigrew said. "We couldn’t eat at any of the restaurants here in Independence."

Her community now is not only accepting her, but embracing her culture.

"I think it’s fantastic," said Independence resident Helen Hurley said of Wednesday's event. "I’m glad we have adopted it as an annual event."

Aaron Parks lives in Kansas City, but drove to Independence because it was the closest Juneteenth celebration.

"Seeing everyone just kind of celebrate something that was negative and turn it positive is a beautiful thing," Parks said.

People also had the opportunity to learn more about the day.

"We oughta recognize and celebrate our differences instead of fighting over them," said Independence native Jason White.

Seeing the reaction from her city is so special, it brings happy tears to Pettigrew's eyes.

"I can’t explain it," she said. "I just feel… very touched. Warms my heart."

