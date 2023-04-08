Watch Now
Community events around Kansas City during Easter Eve

Posted at 9:31 PM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 22:31:08-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Easter is approaching and there are chances to celebrate the holiday before it arrives. Here’s some events across the Kansas City area on Easter Eve.

  • Blendwell Community Cafe Easter Event
    • Saturday: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
    • 10725 East US 24 Highway, Independence
    • For more details, click here.
  • Zona Rosa
    • Saturday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
    • Central Park + The Bridge at Zona Rosa, 7210 NW 86th Terrace, North Kansas City
    • For more details, click here.
  • KC Northern Railroad
    • Saturday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
    • Kansas City Northern Miniature Railroad, 6060 NW Waukomis Drive, KCMO
    • For more details, click here.
  • Turner Walking Park
    • Saturday: 9 a.m. (8–10 years old), 11 a.m. (5–7 years old), 1 p.m. (4 years old and under)
    • 53rd Street & County Line Road, Kansas City, Kansas
    • For more details, click here.
  • Lee’s Summit Bunny Hop
    • Saturday: 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
    • Downtown Lee’s Summit
    • For more details, click here.
  • Raymore Easter Festival
    • Saturday: 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.
    • Recreation Park, 1011 S. Madison St., Raymore
    • For more details, click here.

