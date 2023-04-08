Community events around Kansas City during Easter Eve

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Easter is approaching and there are chances to celebrate the holiday before it arrives. Here’s some events across the Kansas City area on Easter Eve.
- Blendwell Community Cafe Easter Event
- Saturday: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- 10725 East US 24 Highway, Independence
- For more details, click here.
- Zona Rosa
- Saturday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Central Park + The Bridge at Zona Rosa, 7210 NW 86th Terrace, North Kansas City
- For more details, click here.
- KC Northern Railroad
- Saturday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Kansas City Northern Miniature Railroad, 6060 NW Waukomis Drive, KCMO
- For more details, click here.
- Turner Walking Park
- Saturday: 9 a.m. (8–10 years old), 11 a.m. (5–7 years old), 1 p.m. (4 years old and under)
- 53rd Street & County Line Road, Kansas City, Kansas
- For more details, click here.
- Lee’s Summit Bunny Hop
- Saturday: 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
- Downtown Lee’s Summit
- For more details, click here.
- Raymore Easter Festival
- Saturday: 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.
- Recreation Park, 1011 S. Madison St., Raymore
- For more details, click here.
—