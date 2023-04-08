Community events around Kansas City during Easter Eve

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Easter is approaching and there are chances to celebrate the holiday before it arrives. Here’s some events across the Kansas City area on Easter Eve.



Blendwell Community Cafe Easter Event

Saturday: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. 10725 East US 24 Highway, Independence For more details, click here.

Zona Rosa

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Central Park + The Bridge at Zona Rosa, 7210 NW 86th Terrace, North Kansas City For more details, click here.



KC Northern Railroad

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Kansas City Northern Miniature Railroad, 6060 NW Waukomis Drive, KCMO For more details, click here.



Turner Walking Park

Saturday: 9 a.m. (8–10 years old), 11 a.m. (5–7 years old), 1 p.m. (4 years old and under) 53rd Street & County Line Road, Kansas City, Kansas For more details, click here.



Lee’s Summit Bunny Hop

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Downtown Lee’s Summit For more details, click here.



Raymore Easter Festival

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Recreation Park, 1011 S. Madison St., Raymore For more details, click here.



—