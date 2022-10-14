Community Events around Kansas City Oct. 14-16

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There are plenty of opportunities for you to get out this weekend. Here’s some events across the Kansas City area from Oct. 14-16.

Kansas City Garmin Marathon

Don't miss your chance to participate in Kansas City's largest and most exciting annual race event that takes runners on a tour through the coolest neighborhoods and past the most beautiful landmarks - including the World War I Museum & Memorial, the Country Club Plaza, the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Waldo, Westport, 18th & Vine and more!

Saturday 7:00 a.m. - Full and Half Start Saturday 7:30 a.m.- 10K Start Saturday 7:45 a.m. - 5K Start For more information, click here .



Zona Rosa Fall Festival

Join Zona Rosa for their first family fall festival at North Park (green space south of Dillard’s) this Saturday. There will be activities for everyone from shopping, yard games, and food trucks to beer tastings, pumpkin carving and live music!

Saturday, October 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Location: North Park + Stoddard Bridge Activities: Pumpkin Decorating with Kanbe’s Market, Face Painting (11-1pm), Food Trucks - The Rub Bar-B-Que, Omnivorium, Snow & Roast, Slushies and Gourmet Hot Chocolate Bar from Twisted Peach KC, Yard Games from KC Crew, College Football on the big screen, Live music from Austin Reed and Chilly June! This is a FREE family-friendly event

