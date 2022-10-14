Community Events around Kansas City Oct. 14-16

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There are plenty of opportunities for you to get out this weekend. Here’s some events across the Kansas City area from Oct. 14-16.
- Kansas City Garmin Marathon
- Don't miss your chance to participate in Kansas City's largest and most exciting annual race event that takes runners on a tour through the coolest neighborhoods and past the most beautiful landmarks - including the World War I Museum & Memorial, the Country Club Plaza, the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Waldo, Westport, 18th & Vine and more!
- Saturday 7:00 a.m. - Full and Half Start
- Saturday 7:30 a.m.- 10K Start
- Saturday 7:45 a.m. - 5K Start
- For more information, click here.
- Zona Rosa Fall Festival
- Join Zona Rosa for their first family fall festival at North Park (green space south of Dillard’s) this Saturday. There will be activities for everyone from shopping, yard games, and food trucks to beer tastings, pumpkin carving and live music!
- Saturday, October 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Location: North Park + Stoddard Bridge
- Activities: Pumpkin Decorating with Kanbe’s Market, Face Painting (11-1pm), Food Trucks - The Rub Bar-B-Que, Omnivorium, Snow & Roast, Slushies and Gourmet Hot Chocolate Bar from Twisted Peach KC, Yard Games from KC Crew, College Football on the big screen,
- Live music from Austin Reed and Chilly June!
- This is a FREE family-friendly event
- KC Pet Project Hoss Fall Makers Fair
- Saturday, Oct.15 1:00-4:00 PM at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care in Swope Park located at 7077 Elmwood Avenue.
- The event will take place outdoors in front of the shelter
- The Fall Makers Fair will celebrate and support local businesses and artists as well as provide an opportunity for KC Pet Project to share their mission with the community. KC Pet Project is thrilled to be hosting more than 50 makers at their first Fall Makers Fair who will be selling their amazing items, goods, and services at the event.
- There will also be live performances from the Martin City Melodrama and Vaudeville Co, the Youth Symphony of Kansas City, and TNTLPK, plus food, adoptable dogs and more.
- Parking will be at the KC Campus for Animal Care and along Elmwood Avenue in Swope Park.
- For more information and to see the full vendor list, visit KC Pet Project’s website
KC Current Playoff Watch Party
- Cheer on the Current in the club's first-ever NWSL playoff game!
- Sunday, October 16th at 4 p.m. Watch party specials begin at 3 p.m.
- Where: Bar K - 501 Berkley Pkwy, Kansas City, MO 64120
- Merch will be available to purchase pre-game and post-game from the Teal Mobile
- $1 off Boulevard Draft Beer and Quirk Seltzers
- Fans who have not been to Bar K before must complete a Guest Entry Form
JaX Co Dogtober Fest
- Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Kemper Outdoor Education Center, near Lake Jacomo in Fleming Park. Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Four-legged friends and their owners are invited to gather for fun, games, and competition at Dogtober Fest 2022.This is the 28th year for the popular annual event presented by Jackson County Parks + Rec. Admission is free with the donation of dog food to benefit the Lee’s Summit Animal Shelter and other small, local shelters and rescues participating in the event.
- Halloween Costume Contest at 1:00 p.m. featuring three categories: Frightful, Delightful and another for groups with three or more dogs.
- FREE with donation of canned or bagged dog food
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills
- Kick off: Sunday, Oct. 16 at 3:25 p.m.
- Parking lots for Sunday’s game open at 11 a.m. All parking passes must be purchased in advance.
- Award-winning singer and songwriter Grace Kinstler will sing the national anthem while the Gladstone Fire Department will present the colors. The flyover will be conducted by four combat helicopters from Fort Riley.