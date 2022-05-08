Community gathers for women's reproductive rights rally in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of people gathered in a Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday for a rally supporting women's reproductive rights.

The rally was at the Mill Creek Park in the Country Club Plaza.

Some supporters took turns speaking at the event while others held up signs.

The rally comes after a leaked draft by the U.S. Supreme Court last week that suggested members would overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling.

