Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Community gathers for women's reproductive rights rally in KCMO

Women's reproductive rights rally
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JuYeon Kim/KSHB
Women's reproductive rights rally in KCMO.
Women's reproductive rights rally
Posted at 12:41 PM, May 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-08 13:41:45-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of people gathered in a Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday for a rally supporting women's reproductive rights.

The rally was at the Mill Creek Park in the Country Club Plaza.

Some supporters took turns speaking at the event while others held up signs.

The rally comes after a leaked draft by the U.S. Supreme Court last week that suggested members would overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock