Community, HP Village weighs in on Plaza Tennis Courts redevelopment

Kansas City, Missouri, is seeking the public's ideas and proposals for the Plaza Tennis Courts.

"This is a prime site for something that could be more," said City Manager Brian Platt. "We’re not sure what that’s gonna be yet."

This comes as the HP Village Management bought Country Club Plaza, promising to bring it back to life with new shops, restaurants, and more.

"When you think about what’s coming here, we’ve got a billion-dollar investment in the main Country Club Plaza, we’ve got a new streetcar stop opening in just a few months, and the connection between those two needs to be something that draws people in and activates the streetscape," Platt said.

The city's idea is a mixed-use development. Think retail, office, and apartments, all in one.

"We’re gonna go through a process, get some proposals, see what might be possible, have conversations with the community and people all over Kansas City, and go from there," Platt said.

KSHB posted an Instagram reel asking for opinions, and the majority were in favor of the courts staying where they are.

John Stolte has been playing at the courts at least once a week for 15 years.

"It’s such an iconic place," Stolte said. "I mean, I love the location, I love all the hustle and bustle of everything but at the same time there’s a lot of distractions around here."

However, Stolte doesn't want to see more office buildings or apartments.

"I'd want it to be something with character and something that kind of fits in with the overall area," Stolte said.

The new owners of the Plaza also have their eyes on the courts.

Ray Washburne, President of HP Village Management, told KSHB his ideas for the space.

"It really didn't fit itself for retail," Washburne said. "It's more of an apartments, hotel, office type concept because it's surrounded by busy streets. Whether we do it or someone else we're encouraged that there is going to be more development there."

For more information about how to submit a proposal to the city, click here. They're accepting applications until Nov. 1, 2024.

