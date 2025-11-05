Community in the Northland helps fill food need for families during SNAP program cuts

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Marlon learned about the growing need for food during SNAP benefit cuts while checking in with schools and organizations in the Northland. Share your story idea with Marlon .

Families across the Northland are feeling the impact of recent cuts to SNAP food benefits—and schools and local organizations are stepping in to help fill the gap.

At North Platte County Schools, this year’s food drive is about more than collecting cans—it’s about community. Superintendent Ryan Davis said the district decided to start its annual food drive earlier than usual after seeing more families struggle to make ends meet.

“Just with some tough circumstances going on, we thought it’d be the right thing to do to help our community,” said Davis.

For Davis, the effort also serves as a lesson for students about the importance of giving back.

“It’s not all math, English, science and social studies,” said Davis. “All of that’s important, but learning how to be part of a community is, too.”

The nonprofit Feed Northland Kids, which supports hundreds of families in the area, is also seeing a rise in calls for help.

“The phone is running off the hook,” said Gwen O'Brien executive director for the organization. “I’m getting calls every day—even through the weekend—from people saying, ‘I need more food, I need help and resources.’”

The organization says the need has been steadily growing across the Northland, and they’re doing everything they can to keep up.

“When our community needs us, we want to be here and be able to say, ‘Yes, we can increase the food going out to you.’ This is what we’re here for.”

Davis said he hopes both students and families understand the impact of their efforts.

“It helps our students know that they make a big impact,” said Davis said. “And for families in need, this can help them get through the winter.”

The district will host a food drive during this Friday’s district football game. The first deadline for the food drive will be Nov. 19. Some of the most needed items are canned meats, canned vegetables and peanut butter. Other items will be accepted.

You can visit Feed Northland Kids' website to learn more about how you can support.

