Community, law enforcement, family gather for candlelight vigil for fallen Fairway officer Jonah Oswald

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a Parade of Blue led by police and their vehicles through Overland Park, Mission, Fairway and Prairie Village Saturday evening to honor fallen Fairway officer Jonah Oswald, community members, area law enforcement officials and Oswald's family gathered for a candlelight vigil in Harmon Park.

An estimated crowd of over one hundred came together for the candlelight vigil, where the Fairway Police Department said it was to show the light that Oswald brought to the community.

"We're all family in this profession," Master Patrol Officer Danny Chavez with the Lenexa Police Department said. "It doesn't matter if you have a thousand officers, it doesn't matter if you have seven or eight officers like Fairway does, we are a family.

