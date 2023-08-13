Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Community, law enforcement, family gather for candlelight vigil for fallen Fairway officer Jonah Oswald

Community shows up to honor Office Jonah Oswald
candlelight vigil
Posted at 10:43 PM, Aug 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-12 23:56:34-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a Parade of Blue led by police and their vehicles through Overland Park, Mission, Fairway and Prairie Village Saturday evening to honor fallen Fairway officer Jonah Oswald, community members, area law enforcement officials and Oswald's family gathered for a candlelight vigil in Harmon Park.

candlelight vigil
Community members, law enforcement officials and family members of fallen Fairway officer Jonah Oswald gathered at Harmon Park in Prairie Village on Saturday night for a candlelight vigil.

An estimated crowd of over one hundred came together for the candlelight vigil, where the Fairway Police Department said it was to show the light that Oswald brought to the community.

"We're all family in this profession," Master Patrol Officer Danny Chavez with the Lenexa Police Department said. "It doesn't matter if you have a thousand officers, it doesn't matter if you have seven or eight officers like Fairway does, we are a family.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app