Community march in Kansas City calls for action amid rising violence

In a heartfelt plea for peace and community action, residents, police and activists gathered Saturday at East 31st Street and Prospect Avenue, marching in response to the escalating violence that has plagued the neighborhood.

“Who’s the next person off these streets that’s going to do something in their community. That’s all I’m asking, that’s what this march is about, man,” community activist Pat Clarke said as he addressed the crowd.

Brian Luton Pat Clarke, community outreach specialist

The march came hours after an overnight shooting. The following day, another shooting took the life of a 31-year-old man at East 29th and Wabash, marking the latest tragedy in a year that has already seen 67 homicides in Kansas City, compared to 60 at the same time last year.

“For people to show up and want to make a difference, we're going to make a difference," Clarke said. "And we're starting today,”

The march took a route through an area often associated with crime, including drug activity and prostitution, marching from 31st and Prospect to 39th and Prospect and back.

"We want to let people who travel Prospect [Avenue] know, we ain't gave up on us," Clarke said.

The event also drew attention to the future of local businesses, particularly the Sunfresh grocery store, which has faced uncertainty.

“I thank God right now that that store that looked like it was closing ain't closing," Clarke said. "All of that is what we’re doing today is about everything around here”.

As someone who once contributed to the area’s challenges, Clarke has turned his life around and now dedicates his efforts to stopping the cycle of violence. But he knows it's going to take more than him.

“We're still running the race, we’re still in the race," Clarke said. "We're winning the race, but don’t even know it yet. But the winner of the race, he ain’t been born yet; she ain’t been born yet.”

Clarke plans to hold another event in the fall.

