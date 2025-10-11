Community rallies with parade for Tucker Langford, 3, battling rare genetic disorder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of trucks, motorcycles and even camels lined up Saturday to honor 3-year-old Tucker Langford, who is battling a rare genetic disorder known as butterfly skin.

Community rallies with parade for 3-year-old battling rare genetic disorder

The welcome home parade served as a celebration for the young boy who suffers from recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The condition results in the skin being extremely fragile and prone to painful blistering, scarring, and destruction.

"He was missing skin on both of his feet, his hands, his chest," Chandler Langford, Tucker's mother, said. "So, any friction that he gets will cause an open wound."

Brian Luton Community rallies with parade for 3-year-old Tucker battling rare genetic disorder

Tucker was sent home this week from Children's Mercy Hospital on hospice care. The community organized the parade, knowing Tucker's love for trucks and jeeps.

Tucker sat surrounded by family as the community put on the show designed specifically for him.

Brian Luton Chandler Langford, Tucker's mother

"When we were pulling, I was crying because seeing everyone supporting Tucker and our family means a lot to us," Chandler Langford said.

Rick Langford, Tucker's grandfather, expressed pride in seeing the community's support for his grandson.

"We always knew he was a superstar, and look, he's made it to the top of the mountain," Rick Langford said.

Brian Luton Rick Langford, Tucker's grandfather

The grandfather also spoke about Tucker's resilience throughout his medical journey.

The family has nicknamed Tucker "Tucker Tough" because of his strength in facing the challenges of his condition.

Brian Luton Tucker Langford, 3-year-old battling rare skin condition

"Tucker tough, yeah, I actually came up with that because he is tough," Rick Langford said. "He's been through a lot with his skin blistering and the things he's had to go through. But he stuck right through it."

Despite initial medical predictions, Tucker has exceeded expectations and continues to show his fighting spirit.

"He's had that name since the very beginning because the doctors told him that he wouldn't make it to one, and here he is three, he'll be four Christmas Eve. I bet you he will show everyone how tough he is," Chandler Langford said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories providing solutions and offering discussions on topics of crime and violence. Share your story idea with La’Nita .

—