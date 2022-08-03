Watch Now
Community reacts to Kansas voters striking down Amendment 2

image9.jpeg
Darrius Smith/KSHB
Opponents of Amendment 2 in Kansas react to the amendment failing during a watch party Aug. 2, 2022, in Overland Park.
image9.jpeg
Posted at 2:05 PM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03 15:05:24-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many people not only in community but also nationally are still reacting to Kansas voters striking down Amendment 2.

President Biden tweeted out a congratulation tweet to those who voted No on Amendment 2 late Tuesday night on the official POTUS Twitter account.

Kansas City, Missouri Mayor Quinton Lucas also sent tweets congratulating those who fought strike down Amendment 2 in Kansas.

Lucas also tweeted another tweet with the caption "Trust Women."

The Kansas City Current also released a statement on their official Twitter account, tweeting they were encouraged by the outcome of the results.

The Archdiocese of Kansas City, Kansas released a statement on Wednesday, saying they were disappointed by the results.

"It saddens us to see the continued injustice for the most vulnerable among us, the preborn child, and the loss of protections for women who are vulnerable due to unplanned or challenging pregnancy," the statement reads. "Unfortunately, we were not able to overcome the millions spent by the abortion industry to mislead Kansans about the amendment, nor the overwhelming bias of the secular press whose failure to report clearly on the true nature of the amendment served to advance the cause of the abortion industry."

"The pro-life community persevered through 50 years of Roe. In Kansas, we will continue our defense of the dignity and sanctity of all human life. Life will be victorious!"

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

