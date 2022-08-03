Community reacts to Kansas voters striking down Amendment 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many people not only in community but also nationally are still reacting to Kansas voters striking down Amendment 2 .

President Biden tweeted out a congratulation tweet to those who voted No on Amendment 2 late Tuesday night on the official POTUS Twitter account.

Tonight, Kansans used their voices to protect women’s right to choose and access reproductive health care.



It’s an important victory for Kansas, but also for every American who believes that women should be able to make their own health decisions without government interference. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 3, 2022

Kansas City, Missouri Mayor Quinton Lucas also sent tweets congratulating those who fought strike down Amendment 2 in Kansas.

There have been thousands of women and men in Kansas who have volunteered, worked hard, and shared a message of respect for a woman’s right to choose.



I congratulate them and thank them on behalf of so many around the country. #VoteNo — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) August 3, 2022

For those of us who remember the anti-marriage equality votes of the '00s that reset swing state politics, it is time to return the favor. Common sense has prevailed substantially in Kansas and will do so nationwide. Let's go. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) August 3, 2022

Lucas also tweeted another tweet with the caption "Trust Women."

Trust women. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) August 3, 2022

The Kansas City Current also released a statement on their official Twitter account, tweeting they were encouraged by the outcome of the results.

The Archdiocese of Kansas City, Kansas released a statement on Wednesday, saying they were disappointed by the results.

"It saddens us to see the continued injustice for the most vulnerable among us, the preborn child, and the loss of protections for women who are vulnerable due to unplanned or challenging pregnancy," the statement reads. "Unfortunately, we were not able to overcome the millions spent by the abortion industry to mislead Kansans about the amendment, nor the overwhelming bias of the secular press whose failure to report clearly on the true nature of the amendment served to advance the cause of the abortion industry."

"The pro-life community persevered through 50 years of Roe. In Kansas, we will continue our defense of the dignity and sanctity of all human life. Life will be victorious!"

