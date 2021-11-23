Community reacts to news that Kevin Strickland is a free man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Tuesday, a judge set aside the judgment against Kevin Strickland that kept him in prison for 43 years and ordered that he walk free immediately.

Strickland was imprisoned due to a 1978 jury conviction that found him guilty of triple murder.

That conviction largely rested on an eyewitness testimony that was later found to be false.

Activists and attorneys have been working for years to free Strickland, and a judge finally heard the case this month.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas made it clear through the process that he believed Strickland innocent.

When the news broke about his freedom, Lucas issued a statement thanking those who worked to aid Strickland, including the Midwest Innocence Project and Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.

"Our community owes him more than we can imagine and we commit to doing all we can to support him," Lucas wrote of Strickland.

Baker, who brought Strickland's plea for freedom to the courts, also issued a statement.

"To say we're extremely pleased and grateful is an understatement. This brings justice -- finally -- to a man who has tragically suffered so so greatly as a result of this wrongful conviction," she said.

Strickland's brother, Warren Thornton, told KSHB 41 News that "God is good!" when he heard about the release.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office worked to uphold the conviction, saying that Strickland was guilty and the evidence presented in the evidentiary hearing was "hearsay." The judge disagreed.

"In this case, we defended the rule of law and the decision that a jury of Mr. Strickland's peers made after hearing all of the facts in the case. The Court has spoken, no further action will be taken in this matter," a spokesperson for the attorney general said.

