Community Services League opens warming, drop-in center to help eastern Jackson County

Just in time for another blast of freezing temperatures, the Community Services League of Independence has opened a new drop-in center.

It is located in the lower level of Good Shepherd Community of Christ Church.

On cold days, the space doubles as a warming center for those in need.

"It's really about focusing on where are people who are here using the warming center … where are they going to sleep tonight? So getting them to existing shelters in Kansas City that have been, have done a great job all year long, all winter long, or hotel vouchers, when that's appropriate,” said Lynn Rose, CSL's chief program officer.

On Monday, the warming center served 24 people. CSL said since it opened almost two weeks ago, it has helped around 100 people find overnight housing to get out of the cold.

The warming center hours are on a day-by-day basis from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. When the temperatures aren’t life-threatening, the drop-in center is open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The drop-in center provides multiple services. People can meet with a case worker who will help them identify and meet their housing and employment needs. The center also has services like showers, laundry, mail delivery and meals.

“When we're not warming, there are so many barriers once you're living outdoors," Rose said. "It's hard to get employment when you don't have an address. It's hard to obtain any sort of benefits when you don't have an address, or you're outdoors, or even to connect to those resources."

CSL has a goal to renovate the space to allow for confidential meeting rooms. Eventually, Rose said the organization hopes to expand hours as well.

Good Shepherd Community of Christ Church is located at 4341 Blue Ridge Blvd. in Kansas City, Missouri.

The center is asking for warm clothing donations like gloves, boots and coats, among other winter gear. That can be dropped off at the center.

Monetary donations can be made at CSLCares.org.