Community Services League sees 100% increase in food pantry demand at some locations amid growing need

Many families are starting another week with uncertainty about how to put food on the table, but local organizations like Community Services League are working to alleviate that uncertainty.

Community Services League's President and CEO Doug Cowan said CSL has seen a 100% increase in people, or double, at some of its food pantries. CSL operates eight low-barrier facilities and two hot meal programs in total in Eastern Jackson County.

Some of those people are first-timers at CSL. But while demand has increased, so has community support.

CSL wants to make it easier for people to help, launching its Four Ways to Respond campaign. You can donate food or gift cards, donate cash, host a food collection or help people find a local pantry.

"You're going to see all these collection barrels with a big "donate here" and the Community Services League sign. They're everywhere. In fact, I think we've run out and now we started giving out tubs and boxes for collection. So people are doing that at their workplace, a church, civic organization, neighborhood. Sometimes people are setting them up in their front yard," Cowan said.

Cowan said one way to help your neighbors is to have them call United Way's helpline at 211 to find the closest food pantries.

CSL is prepared for the effects of the shutdown to also linger and not be a quick fix when the government reopens.

"We think that there will be a ripple effect down the road. We think families, they won't just instantly be doing okay. There will be some struggles that they will continue. So we're going to really push this campaign hard through the end of the year and get a better sense of where folks are at," Doug Cowan said.

Cowan says they will be pushing this through with their Christmas campaigns as well.

