Community to gather at Irish Fest following the death of local chef

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The annual Kansas City Irish Fest kicks off this weekend with some changes to the festival following the tragic death of a beloved local chef.

This year's festivities are filled with sadness as the local Irish community mourns the death of Shaun Brady, a popular restaurant owner in Kansas City.

“This year it's just going to have a little heavier heart and we're going to really miss Shaun," said Kelly O'Neill Wenzell executive director of the KC Irish Fest.

Shuan Brady who was tragically killed Wednesday played a pivotol role in the fest. Since 2017 Brady has hosted a special breakfast for the community. This year that breakfast has been canceled.

“The Irish are known for coming together in times of celebration, but also in times of grief. And the Kansas City Irish Fest community, the festival itself, is what we do. We come together and celebrate together and grieve together. And this weekend we'll be doing a lot of both," O'Neill said.

Brady who was a part of the Irish Fest board made an impact in the lives of those who knew him. Erin Gabert, a board member said they hope to fill his absence through community.

"Doing our best to just be there for each other and figure out the best ways, especially and most importantly, that we as a community can support his family. You know, they were a very big part of his role with Irish Fest and supporting him being such a big part of it," said Gabert.

The board has set up a GoFundMe page for Shaun and his family.

