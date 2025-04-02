Concert-goers react to president's executive order to tackle ticket price gouging

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's a universal experience, and it just happened to Alex Kyser.

The concert-goer bought tickets to see an artist at the Sphere in Las Vegas. At face value, the tickets she and her husband wanted to purchase were around $150 per person. But after going through the checkout process, the couple ended up paying about $230 per person.

"Not even for flights, just for the tickets," Kyser said.

During Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, people were willing to pay thousands of dollars for a seat. Kyser said she's willing to pay a heftier price for an artist she loves, but the hidden fees are getting frustrating.

"We work hard for our money, and to have companies take that money for something that doesn't have any explanation ... that's frustrating, 'cause that's another ticket we could've bought," Kyser said.

President Donald Trump's latest executive order is pressuring the attorney general's office and the Federal Trade Commission to start cracking down on companies that buy mass quantities of tickets and resell them at a higher price. The hope is that this is the first step toward making ticket price gouging illegal.

Bailey Duke at Tickets for Less explained the order asks for a report from the FTC explaining exactly how it has complied with the executive order.

"I do think it's going to be a fast action, and we're gonna see some changes in the industry very quickly," Duke said.

Unfortunately, this doesn't help Kyser, who already bought her tickets.

"It's, you know, a once in a lifetime opportunity to do something like that," Kyser said.

Kyser is keeping a positive attitude and is already planning who she should see next.

