KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A concrete slab fell off the back of a tractor trailer Wednesday afternoon, blocking the northbound lanes of U.S. 169 Highway at 9 Highway.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said the slab, estimated to weigh roughly 50,000 pounds, is blocking both of the northbound lanes.

Emergency crews were working to remove the obstruction but encouraged motorists to seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

