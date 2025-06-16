Congressman Cleaver says his name was on list from suspected Minnesota killer

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics on both sides of the state line. If you have a story idea to share, you can send Charlie an email at charlie.keegan@kshb.com.

U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II, a Democrat from Kansas City, Missouri, said his name was on a list found in a car connected to the man suspected of killing a Minnesota state lawmaker and her husband.

“When this tragedy occurred in Minneapolis, the Sergeant at Arms [of the United States House of Representatives] did call my chief of staff, and probably others, and said, ‘Look, your name is on the list. So be careful,’ ” Cleaver first told KSHB 41's Charlie Keegan Monday.

He said the Sergeant at Arms offered security to Cleaver. The representative declined to say if he accepted the offer.

Cleaver said he is not frightened.

“It disappoints me,” he admitted. “And it causes me to just wonder how low we are going to go before we climb out of this devilish hold that we're in.”

Law enforcement in Minnesota arrested Vance Boelter Sunday night. He’s accused of killing state Rep. Melissa Hartman and her husband Mark Saturday morning.

Police believe Boelter also shot state Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette. They survived.

The Associated Press cited two sources on the condition of anonymity who said a list with about 70 names was found in writings recovered from the fake police vehicle that was left at the crime scene.

The writings and list of names included prominent state and federal lawmakers and community leaders, along with abortion rights advocates and information about healthcare facilities, according to the officials.

