"Connections Express": A Joyride for Small Businesses and Corporations in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Prospect Business Association (PBA) hosted its inaugural "Connections Express" event, bringing together major corporations and small businesses in a unique networking opportunity.

The event concluded with a drop-off at Union Station on Wednesday, facilitating connections that aim to foster mutual growth.

Participants boarded the bus at 7 a.m. for a day of exploration and networking, with 31 corporations represented.

"It was an opportunity for the businesses to showcase their products and services," said Simone Curls, CEO of the Prospect Business Association.

The group included professionals from various sectors, including finance, education, construction, and healthcare. Attendees toured five local small businesses, all of which were women-owned, highlighting the importance of diversifying supply chains.

Ebony Black, CEO of Connect Staffing Professionals, emphasized the value of making connections.

“It’s really great for us to be out and meet other businesses, other companies, and possibly suppliers that want and need our services,” she said.

Upon returning to Union Station, additional local businesses were present to connect with participants. Black noted, “The more exposure you can get to warm connections is extremely important versus cold calling or emailing. This event allows you to meet specific suppliers face-to-face.”

The event is expected to have a beneficial impact on participants clientele.

Curls explained, “With the ability to have an increased workforce, we can actually provide more services and the support needed to give customers a great experience.”

Another local businesses also highlighted the role of small businesses in the economy, stating, “Small businesses are the backbone of the United States," said Lysinge Lomax, Director of operations CCI Metal fabrication welding."

"We often get overlooked because we are the subs to the big primes.”

Following the success of the inaugural Connections Express, the PBA plans to make the event annual and is considering bringing it back in the fall.

