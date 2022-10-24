Construction worker dies in accident Friday on Kansas City International Airport runway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A construction worker died in an accident during runway paving work at Kansas City International Airport in Kansas City, Missouri on Friday.

The worker was employed by Kansas City, Missouri-based construction company, Clarkson Construction.

The incident took place on the runway of the pre-existing airport terminal, not the runway of the New KCI terminal, according to Clarkson Construction.

The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration opened an investigation on the incident on Saturday with Clarkson Construction.

"By law, OSHA has six months to complete its investigation and issue citations, propose monetary penalties if they find violations of safety regulations," OSHA said.

Clarkson Construction released a statement about the incident Monday:

"With heavy hearts, we are saddened to share the news that we lost a beloved member of the Clarkson team on Friday. Our deepest sympathies and focus remain with our colleague’s family, and ensuring they have the support they need following this tragic event."



Clarkson Construction employees and their families may use grief counseling and other support services through the company's employee assistance program.

No other details surrounding the fatal accident were immediately available.

