Convicted child sex criminal sentenced to life in prison without parole for 107 years

Posted at 7:33 PM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 20:33:35-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A convicted sex criminal will spend the rest of his life in prison for a series of child sex crimes that lasted more than a decade.

A Jackson County judge Friday sentenced Stephen D. Turner, 56, of Nevada, Missouri, to 16 counts of life in prison, with those sentences to run concurrently, according to a news release from the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

In addition, Turner was sentenced to 107 years for other convictions in crimes against the victims.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker stated in a tweet Friday the crimes stretched over 14 years.

Turner abused the girls in houses in Kansas City, Missouri, and Independence, Missouri.

The crimes included sex acts and other illegal behavior.

