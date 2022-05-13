Cook for Courage takes place Sunday with first in-person event since 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ticket holders will be able to sink their teeth into ribs from six well-known Kansas City chefs Sunday at the ninth annual Cook for Courage event to benefit Child Protection Center.

The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 event and forced the 2021 event to be curbside. Sunday, Child Protection Center will host the event back on the 12th Street Bridge in the historic West Bottoms district of Kansas City, Missouri.

Six chefs, six breweries and Heirloom Bakery will provide all-you-can-eat ribs, sides, beer and desserts. Tickets cost $150 per person. They are available on the Child Protection Center’s website.

The organization provides a safe space for children after they’ve been the victim or witness of a crime. Staff members help conduct forensic interviews to help with potential prosecution and then follow up with the child and their family to offer mental health and other therapeutic services.

“You see them after they’ve been in therapy for a little bit and they’re smiling and they’re doing so much better and the family is thriving; it makes everything you do so worthwhile,” explained Child Protection Center CEO Lisa Mizell.

The nonprofit served a slightly above-average number of 854 children in 2021.

Despite the higher number, Mizell said she sees a lot of hope in her work.

“What we do is difficult, but it’s also hopeful because you’re giving families and children an opportunity to start over, to find a fresh way to deal with a trauma,” she said.

Chefs jumped at the chance to participate in Cook for Courage.

“The organization is insanely important. I have kids myself,” said Colby Garrelts, co-owner of Rye restaurants. “I think it’s a great cause and it’s really good to be a part of it.”

Sunday’s rib cookoff will feature chefs Colby Garrelts of Rye, Cherven Desauguste of Mesob, Vince Brink of Torn Label Brewing Co., Linda Duerr of The Restaurant at 1900, Anita Moore of Soirée and Vince Paredes of The Farmhouse.

Ben Wood of City Barrel Brewery + Kitchen will provide appetizers.

Desserts will be courtesy of Scott and Katie Meinke of Heirloom Bakery and Hearth.

Beer will be provided by Cinder Block Brewery, City Barrel Brewery + Kitchen, Crane Brewing, Double Shift Brewing Company, KC Bier Co., Stockyards Brewing Co. and Torn Label Brewing Company.

KSHB 41 News anchor Lindsay Shively will emcee the event.