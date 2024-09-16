Cookingham Drive bridge over US 169 struck; urgent inspection ordered

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Department of Transportation engineers have called for an urgent bridge inspection of the bridge carrying the westbound lanes of Cookingham Drive over U.S. Highway 169.

A MoDOT news release said the bridge was struck earlier Monday, Sept. 16.

The closure will remain in effect until the inspection and any repairs are completed.

MoDOT suggests drivers use Interstate 435 as a detour. As part of the bridge closure, the long ramp from Cookingham Drive to the I-435 interchange along northbound 169 will be harrowed.

—