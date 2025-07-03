Copper Canary Boutique: Liberty Square's hidden gem showcasing local artisans

LIBERTY, Mo. — Nestled in the heart of historic downtown Liberty Square, Copper Canary Market & Boutique is a beloved destination for seeking unique, locally sourced items. The shop serves as a platform for local brands to feature their products.

Owners Carie Brogden and Angela Cooper initially started as vendors themselves before recognizing the need for a dedicated retail space in the Northland.

John Batten Carie Brogden & Angela Cooper, Owners of Copper Canary Market and Boutique

The boutique features a diverse selection of products, including home goods, jewelry, children's items, and even products for pets.

“I often tell people when I greet them and they come in, 'this store is literally your neighbors,"' said Brodgen. "So, not everyone that comes here is not from Liberty, but they get that concept even if they’re not.”

Local designer Rona Brown, owner of Groovy Tulip Designs, sells her products in the shop.

John Batten Rona Brown, Owner/Designer Groovy Tulip Designs

“I do aprons, I got some coordinating hot pads that I do, I do bucket hats,” said Brown. "With everybody wanting to support local, it does have a place for shoppers in the community to come see different makers all in one area.”

Brad Stott, the owner of Vintage Generation, specializes in "mancave-type items," as well as vintage signs and memorabilia. He also appreciates the support of the Liberty community.

John Batten Brad Stott, Owner Vintage generation

“The community of Liberty has been really good coming out on their special event days and nights and keeping a constant flow of traffic through the store," Stott said. "And it’s also a very niche downtown here, they’re very good at shopping local, which is very important these days.”

Copper Canary celebrates its second anniversary this month. Its commitment to supporting local craftsmanship has made it a standout feature of historic downtown Liberty Square.

