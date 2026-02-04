CoreCivic inches closer to ICE detention permit in Leavenworth despite troubled history

KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

CoreCivic is closer than ever to securing the permit it needs to operate an ICE detention facility in Leavenworth following a planning commission decision Monday night.

However, the private prison company continues to grapple with its controversial track record in the community.

The planning commission's recommendation to approve CoreCivic's special use permit application drew packed chambers Monday night, highlighting the community's deep interest in the facility's future.

Al Miller/KSHB Members of the Leavenworth Planning Commission voted 5-1 on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, to approve a special use permit allowing CoreCivic to operate an ICE detention facility in Leavenworth, Kansas.

"CoreCivic has a history here in Leavenworth," Leavenworth resident Mike Trapp said during the meeting. "We can best gauge future behavior based on the past."

The decision sparked strong opposition from local advocacy groups. Two passionate residents were escorted out of the meeting by police on separate occasions.

Al Miller/KSHB 41 Woman escorted out of meeting Monday night after going over the allotted public comment time.

One man yelled "free speech is free speech" as he walked out.

Advocates for Human Rights and Reconciliation (AIRR), a local group opposing the facility, called the planning commission's recommendation "deeply disappointing."

"Five of the six members of the Leavenworth Planning Commission, along with the city attorney and city administrator, chose to side with a corporation with a documented history of irresponsible and dangerous practices, rather than with the people they are supposed to protect," the group said in a statement Tuesday.

Scott Peterson, the Leavenworth city manager, says the city was "very impressed" by the community turnout at Monday's meeting.

"The City of Leavenworth appreciates the passionate engagement of its citizens on this very important issue," Peterson said in an email Tuesday. "The end result is always better when the public provides their input."

AIRR emphasized that the planning commission's recommendation is not final, and the group called on the community to continue participating in the process.

"The Leavenworth City Commission has full authority to listen to the community and decide not to do business with CoreCivic," the group said. "The City Commission can, and should, deny the special use permit."

Mike Stieben, chairman of the Leavenworth County Commission, acknowledged the community's familiarity with correctional facilities.

"We're a prison community, we have lots of prisons," Stieben said. "We're not adverse to having prisons, but we want everyone to be treated right in the prisons.”

Al Miller/KSHB 41 Mike Stieben, chairman of the Leavenworth County Commission

The county commission operates separately from the city, whose planning commission made Monday's recommendation.

The permit process has been at the center of ongoing disputes between CoreCivic and city officials.

"That's been the argument between the city and CoreCivic is do we have to have a special use permit or not?" Stieben said.

The disagreement has spawned multiple lawsuits — something Leavenworth County wanted to avoid.

When the Biden administration closed private prisons, CoreCivic initially sought the county's involvement as an intermediary.

"They still had the need for a detention center, and during that time and during that period, they tried to get the county to come in as a middle man," Stieben said.

However, the county declined due to liability concerns.

"We found that there was too much liability to bring Leavenworth County government as the middle man for that," Stieben said.

The facility's journey has been lengthy and complex. CoreCivic then pivoted to seeking approval as an ICE detention facility.

The city argued that CoreCivic’s initial use expired when the facility previously closed, leading to prolonged legal battles.

"The courts have pretty much answered the question and said, ‘Yes you do,’ so now we're working out the details, and I'm hopeful everyone can come to a compromise on that," Stieben said.

John Malloy, representing CoreCivic at Monday’s meeting, said the company ultimately decided to pursue the permit process the city had requested, despite withdrawing a permit application in March 2025.

"At the end of the day, the legal process was probably taking too long for folks, and just the decision was made to revisit the SUP process," Malloy said.

Al Miller/KSHB 41 John Malloy, CoreCivic spokesperson

During Monday's meeting, several CoreCivic leaders addressed previous incidents at the facility, including violence, an inmate death and understaffing issues.

Several employees also shared their experiences currently working for the company.

“This job has been life-changing for my family,” one current employee said. “It gave us financial stability and allowed us to build a more secure future for our son.”

The company now has 150 people hired and on payroll, with plans to employ 300 people when fully operational.

Another employee said, "CoreCivic has a great product for these detention centers, and I'm proud to be a member of that team."

Malloy attributed some prior staffing challenges to contract uncertainty after Biden’s executive order closed the prison they were using for the U.S. Marshals Service.

"We had lost a contract, and with that uncertainty, it was very hard to staff," Malloy said. "People knew the contract was going away, and then people left for other jobs."

The company says it has worked to improve its relationship with local law enforcement.

Pat Kitchens, Leavenworth police chief, said his department previously responded to the facility about 100 times per year for various crimes.

"The police department will be capable of investigating crimes, and will be capable of getting the information that is necessary for us to search or seize or prosecute over the normal course of an event," Kitchens said. "I would be comfortable that we could do our job in a general sense."

Malloy acknowledged past communication issues with local authorities.

Al Miller/KSHB 41 Pat Kitchens, Leavenworth's Chief of Police

"You hate to hear that there's communication issues, and the chief felt like there was no one he could pick up the phone and talk to," Malloy said. "We're open to any and all conversations so we can get this relationship in a much better place than it is right now."

Despite the facility's troubled past, Stieben believes the community's concerns should be weighed alongside other considerations.

"I think the community as a whole's pretty supportive, we of course want it to be humane," Stieben said.

He acknowledged the broader political context surrounding immigration detention, but emphasized the community's law enforcement priorities.

"I think the issue is, follow the law and make sure everyone's treated humanely, but you're not here legally so… we need to send you on your way so you can come back and get in line legally," Stieben said.

In a statement Tuesday, CoreCivic emphasized its commitment to operating safely while maintaining its legal position on the permit requirements.

"CoreCivic remains firmly committed to operating a safe, transparent and accountable facility," the company said. "In an effort to meet the urgent needs of the federal government with respect to its immigration enforcement efforts, and continue full operations at MRRC, CoreCivic is assessing all available avenues, including by filing the existing application for a special use permit."

The company said it maintains its legal position that it is not subject to the special use permit requirements under the Leavenworth Development Regulations, and it should be permitted to operate as it has for almost 30 years.

However, CoreCivic expressed hope that following the permit process will lead to a collaborative resolution.

"We appreciate the planning commission's recommendation to approve our SUP application at last night's meeting, and we stand ready to adhere to the conditions specified in their approval," said Ryan Gustin, senior director of Public Affairs at CoreCivic. "We are also grateful to the local community and the Leavenworth City Commission for their time and consideration as we continue to follow the SUP process."

The Advocates for Human Rights and Reconciliation urged continued community engagement in the upcoming city commission meetings.

"We call on the community to continue to participate strategically," the group said. "The content and message of public testimony are just as important as attendance itself."

The full city commission is scheduled to review the special use permit application on Feb. 24 and March 10.

A Kansas Court of Appeals hearing on Feb. 10 will determine the fate of a temporary injunction in the last pending lawsuit.

If CoreCivic's appeal is denied, the temporary injunction would likely remain in effect.

If the appeal succeeds, the court could modify the injunction or issue other rulings that would need to be reviewed for their specific impact on the facility's operations.

