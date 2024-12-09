Cornerstones of Care prepares for toy drive, unloads hundreds of donations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 650 bags filled with donated toys were dropped off at a warehouse in Roeland Park on Monday.

In just a few days, the warehouse will be empty, and all of the toys will be on the way to foster kids throughout the Kansas City area.

Cornerstones of Care's Sponsor-a-Youth program has been going on for almost a decade, and this year, they're checking off 1,200 wishlists.

The nonprofit serves children and families suffering from mental or behavioral health issues.

"Everything that we do, we want children and families to feel like they belong," Meredith Rose, president and CEO of Cornerstones, said. "So participating in an annual tradition, like holiday gifting, is an important part of the healing process."

One woman who knows the impact of the organization is Emiko Wilczak. She said Cornerstones and her caseworker supported her through the hardest time.

Not only that, but Wilczak was able to have presents for her children to open on Christmas.

"It made me hopeful and grateful," Wilczak said. "Without them, Christmas wouldn’t have been possible that year."

For families and children who aren't sponsored, there's the Gift Gallery, where parents can come and "shop" for gifts.

"They get that dignity in presenting in that gift in a way that’s meaningful to them and for that loved one," Rose said.

There are still about 100 wishlists that need to be checked off. Visit here to help.

KSHB 41 reporter Caroline Hogan covers development across the Kansas City area. Share your story idea with Caroline.