Cost of Thanksgiving meal drops, American Farm Bureau Federation says

KANSAS CITY, Mo — American shoppers are expected to spend more than ever this holiday season, but there is one area where costs are dropping

The American Farm Bureau Federation said in its recent survey the cost of a meal for 10 people is down 4.5% compared to 2022.

Costs remain 25% higher compared to 2019.

“I don’t know how much more, but it seemed to be a little bit cheaper this year than it was last year,” said The Reverend Al Smith, who was shopping at a Belton Hy-Vee for families in need.

Reverend Smith said for the past 14 years he has shopped for others during the holiday season and looked for the best deals.

“Every little bit helps. Every little bit helps out and the more we can save, the more money we have to give to other people,” Smith said. “There are so many people who don’t have anything at all, so what a way to be able to give to them.”

Some holiday favorites like dinner rolls and pumpkin pie mix are among the sides that increased in price while the price for a meal centerpiece have seen an overall decrease.

The price of a turkey is down 5.6% this year.

Some shoppers said they have not felt a true difference in prices year over year.

“For a special event like Thanksgiving, you go all out anyway,” said Joanna Barnard. “For the past three years everything has been so high it’s hard to tell.”

Hy-Vee is currently running a special that gives shoppers a free ham with the purchase of a turkey.