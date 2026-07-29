Councilman says Costco considers keeping pharmacy in Midtown Kansas City store plans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Costco continues its efforts to win approval to change its Midtown Kansas City, Missouri, store into a business center, the corporation appears open to a compromise on one of the store’s offerings.

Over the last several months, city leaders have been working with the retailer after it submitted plans to change its store at 241 Linwood Blvd. from a warehouse location to a business center.

The change would end the store’s pharmacy, optical center, tire service, food court, liquor and other services. The new business center would retain a walk-in cooler with some meat, dairy, deli items and a produce section.

KCMO Councilman Crispin Rea (4th District at-Large) said he’s been in contact with Costco leadership this week in an effort to retain pharmacy services.

“The pharmacy is the most essential of the services to be discontinued,” Rea said. “Many of our most vulnerable and older residents rely on the accessible and affordable pharmacy services that Costco has to offer.”

During Tuesday’s Neighborhood Planning and Development Committee meeting, Costco representatives said they are considering a plan to retain pharmacy services.

“I appreciate their willingness to engage on the issue,” Rea said.

Earlier this month, the City Plan Commission approved Costco’s rezoning request for the change in the store. The city council appeared poised to take up a vote on the change during its meeting last week, but the vote was delayed until the Aug. 6 meeting.

"I'm pretty sure it will probably change things quite a bit for the area, for the shoppers and for the customers as far as benefit-wise,” Costco customer Mack Coleman told KSHB 41 News reporter La’Nita Brooks last week.

—