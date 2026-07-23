Costco Midtown store conversion vote delayed as Kansas City customers say they want store to stay the same

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A vote on an ordinance that would allow the Midtown Costco store to become a Costco Business Center was put on hold after a quick Kansas City council meeting Thursday that left Costco customers with questions.

Andrae Hannon Midtown Costco

Ordinance 260661 went untouched at Thursday's meeting. If approved, it would allow Costco to add outdoor storage and loading docks as part of its conversion to a Costco Business Center.

Under the business center model, the location would still have a walk-in cooler with some meat, dairy, deli items and a produce section

But a big change would be removal of the store's food court, bakery, pharmacy and eye center.

Customers say they are worried about what that would mean for the community.

Andrae Hannon Mack Coleman, Costco customer

"I'm pretty sure it will probably change things quite a bit for the area, for the shoppers, and for the customers as far as benefit wise," Mack Coleman, a Costco customer, said.

For Coleman, Costco is the closest grocery store to home. He said losing a full-service warehouse would leave a gap for nearby residents.

"They have the best and the most produce in the area that's always here fresh, available," Coleman said. "There's a lot of other small stores, but with there being so many people here, you'd like to have an abundance at all times."

Coleman believes the city would need to replace the Costco with a store with enough variety and fresh items to prevent a food desert.

"A lot of people feel the same way," Coleman said. "A lot of people depend on this area, this store," Coleman said.

Andrae Hannon Jerae Coleman, customer and Instacart shopper

Jerae Coleman, a customer and Instacart shopper, said residents deserve more of a voice in the decision.

"I wish as residents we had more input, more say on what they were going to do with the area," Coleman said.

She said the change would also hit her financially.

"I don't like the idea," Jerae said. "I'm going to be honest with you because the area that it's in — it's in a wonderful location to where everybody has that opportunity to enjoy the type of shopping at Costco. Then also, of course I instant cart so its going to impact me financially."

Councilwoman Melissa Patterson Hazley said the council is waiting on the City Plan Commission before moving forward with the ordinance.

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