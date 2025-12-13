Country Club Plaza hosts first-ever Holiday Market and Shopping Stroll this weekend

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

With Christmas just days away, the Country Club Plaza is hosting its first-ever Holiday Market and Shopping Stroll, giving local vendors a chance to connect face-to-face with customers looking for meaningful, last-minute gifts.

Starting at 11 a.m., dozens of local businesses will set up shop alongside Plaza retailers, offering handmade items, stocking stuffers, and one-of-a-kind finds — all under the glow of the Plaza’s iconic holiday lights.

Katherine Beam, co-founder of K&K Collab, said the event is perfectly timed for shoppers still finishing their holiday lists.

“We’re excited to show them these last-minute gifts that will hopefully finish up their stockings and other gifts under the tree,” Beam said.

For newer businesses like K&K Collab, the holiday market will also provide valuable exposure in one of Kansas City’s busiest shopping districts.

Kendra Younger, also a co-founder of K&K Collab, said being part of the event is about more than just sales.

“We’re so excited to be here and be out with the community and really bring some traffic to the Plaza area,” Younger said. “We just established a little over a year ago, so getting our products out to the community has been so exciting for us — and it’s an opportunity to grow individually and as a business.”

Beyond shopping, the holiday market is designed to turn gift-buying into an experience. Some stores will offer hands-on activities, allowing shoppers to slow down and enjoy the season.

At KC Style Haus, owner Deserae Minor said customers will be able to craft their own ornaments during the event.

“We wanted to make an area where you can come in and make your craft or your ornament,” Minor said. “You can come in, sit down, and handcraft your own ornament. We have several different kinds — it’s a lot of fun.”

There will also be live music, activities for the kids, and photo opportunities with Santa and his reindeer. This event is free for everyone.

