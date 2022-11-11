Country Club plaza welcomes new retailers as nationwide store vacancy rate continues to decline

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — The iconic County Club Plaza is getting ready to celebrate a huge milestone, 100 years.

“People love to come down to the plaza,” said Kendra Goodman, manager of marketing and sponsorship for the Country Club Plaza, “it’s a great place to shop and eat, walk around and enjoy the beautiful buildings.”

This milestone comes as newly released data from Market Beat shows vacancy rates among shopping districts are on the decline. The national average of vacancies is 5.9%, Kansas City is a little higher at 6.4%.

However, despite challenges retailers have faced during and post pandemic, the country continues to welcome new stores. This year, Kansas City’s crown jewel added 10 new storefronts to its lineup.

Lovesac

The Normal Brand

Tirza Design

KC Style Haus

The Shade Store

Pandora Jewelry

Psycho Bunny

Pure Barre

Club Pilates

Pink Lipps

The Shade Store opened its doors in July and specializes in shades, blinds and other window needs and treatments. Employees say the Plaza continues to reel in a variety of people, which allows them to expand their brand.

“It’s a destination. You have people from Omaha you have people from Iowa people from St. Louis. It’s a quick city to get to, it’s metropolitan and we’ve got a lots of diversity."

The Shade Store is located on Nichols Road, next to longtime Plaza tenant, Tivol who say the plaza continues to deliver, despite stores like Kate Spade, Michael Kors, and Victoria’s Secret leaving within the past two years.

“My great grandfather started Tivol downtown and when my grandfather came back after World War II, he saw the vision of the plaza of what it was going to be in the future,” said Hunter Tivol McGrath, Vice President of Tivol, “it really has remained the same and while change can sometimes be good, I absolutely love the charm that it has.”

KSHB asked Plaza officials what their current vacancy rate was, they wouldn’t disclose the information, so our team went out and walked the entire district. We found out the Country Club Plaza, currently has space for 157 stores, 126 are filled, 24 were noticeably vacant, and seven stores had signs indicating they were coming. As a result, we found out the district has a 15% vacancy rate.

We asked the Plaza if our numbers match theirs, and they gave us the following statement from owners, Taubman.

"We will continue to patiently curate the right mix of tenants to ensure the future success and longevity of the Plaza. We believe the right tenant lineup includes beloved local businesses, popular national brands and emerging retailers. With differing lease terms and other business considerations, this type of change takes time. We were pleased to soon welcome Ice Cream Bae, Capital One Café, Parachute Home, JD Sports and Nike Live to the Plaza, and will announce other new tenants as appropriate.”

“There's just a lot of movement, a lot of people moving in, a lot of people moving out, so the Plaza has been thriving is it's been great for us,” said Jessica Harris, owner of Sweet Kiss Brigadeiro.

Harris' storefront relocated to 47th street from Nichols Road and says many stores are following the same pattern as the Plaza continues to fill up space.

"I feel like there's a lot of people coming back to the plaza,’ said Harris. “We get a lot of people coming in.”

