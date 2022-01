KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's time to "Kick the Dust Up" Kansas City.

Country singer Luke Bryan announced his " Raised Up Right Tour " Monday.

He'll be in Kansas City on Sept. 8 at the T-Mobile Center.

Pre-sale for the tickets will begin Tuesday. The general sale begins on Friday.

The concert will also feature special guests Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny.

Bryan's other Midwest tour stops include St. Louis and Chicago.

It sounds like "That's My Kind of Night!"