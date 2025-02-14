Couple married Friday on anniversary of Chiefs Super Bowl rally shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Leandre Allen and Spencer Johnson were married Friday night, exactly one year since they attended the Chiefs Super Bowl rally that ended with a deadly shooting.

“If we went through that, and all of those things, what, sky’s the limit,” Allen said.

The couple met at church.

They’re both big Chiefs fans and were leaving the rally last Valentine’s Day when the shooting began.

In that moment, Allen said he felt a calling to help. He and Johnson spent the afternoon outside hospitals praying for victims of the shooting.

“The assignment of prayer," Allen described the calling. "The assignment of faith. The assignment to spread encouragement and love to our community in a tragic moment."

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Leandre Allen attended the Chiefs victory rally following Super Bowl LVIII.

The couple spent the past year persevering by spreading love and joy.

“Through every loss, there was gain,” Johnson said.

They didn’t realize when they began planning their wedding that today was the anniversary of the rally. Now they’re happy to align their wedding date with this event.

“Divine intervention,” Johnson said. “This is so pivotal for us, we just thank God. He had a plan bigger than us.”

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Spencer Johnson attended the Chiefs victory rally following Super Bowl LVIII.

The couple hopes others find the joy they did.

“We pray that we choose joy all over Kansas City today on this beautiful Valentine’s Day. We call it Love Day,” Allen said.

———

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics on both sides of the state line. If you have a story idea to share, you can send Charlie an email at charlie.keegan@kshb.com.

