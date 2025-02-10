Celebrations, confetti, then deadly chaos: Remembering 2024 Chiefs Super Bowl rally 1 year later

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, celebration turned to deadly chaos when a mass shooting unfolded as a rally to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory ended.

The shooting killed beloved Kansas City DJ and mother Lisa Lopez-Galvan and injured over 20 others, many of whom were children.

KSHB 41 is taking you through a timeline of what went down in one of Kansas City, Missouri's, most notable events in city history.

Parade begins

On the morning of the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade, thousands of Kansas Citians were up at the crack of dawn to claim their spot along the celebration's route. Others camped overnight.

No one can blame them, as it's not often one gets to witness their team win back-to-back Super Bowls.

In fact, before the Chiefs did it in 2023-2024, it had been 20 years since the feat was accomplished.

Hours later, members of the Kansas City Chiefs and their entourages arrived at the Kansas City Wheeler Downtown Airport to head toward the beginning of the parade route.

KSHB 41 News staff Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his entourage leave for the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade.

At 11 a.m., the parade kicked off at E. 6th Street and Grand Boulevard.

The parade continued and traveled south through downtown KCMO and ended at Union Station.

There was no shortage of memorable moments, like when Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill borrowed the mic from KSHB 41's Megan Abundis.

What happened next was a viral moment, where he spoke on the Chiefs' journey to repeating as champs.

Drue Tranquill gives passionate speech at Chiefs parade

"Big Red, T-Swift and the boys came and took it," Tranquill passionately told KSHB 41's Megan Abundis.

Patrick Mahomes had to show off the hardware, as he carried the Vince Lombardi Trophy and let parade goers touch it.

KSHB 41 News staff Patrick Mahomes and parade crowd

Travis Kelce, who's always the life of the party, strolled through the parade route on a golf cart while donning a WWE Chiefs edition championship belt.

KSHB 41 News staff Travis Kelce at parade

Rally begins at Union station

Shortly before 1 p.m., the team arrived at Union Station for the rally portion of the celebration.

At 12:52 p.m., the voice of the Chiefs, Mitch Holthus, took the stage and kicked off the show.

The speeches began, with Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas, top Chiefs brass and of course players taking turns hyping the crowd.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones gave a passionate speech where he declared he intended on staying with the team and said the Chiefs planned to be back Union Station in 2025 to celebrate an unprecedented Super Bowl three-peat.

"I got on this stage last year, and I was like, 'Run it back, run it back, run it back,'" Jones said. "But you know what? It’s a three-peat. I need three of those rings, baby. We ain’t done yet. Kansas City, we will be back here next year, and for those who don't want Chris Jones back, I ain’t going nowhere, baby."

KSHB 41 News staff Chris Jones at Chiefs rally

Travis Kelce closed the rally with a bit of karaoke, singing Garth Brooks' "Friends in low places."

"I want everyone apart of this thing," Kelce said. "If you know this song, sing along."

KSHB 41 News staff Travis Kelce sings at rally

The rally lasted roughly an hour, ending with a final burst of confetti at 1:48 p.m.

Chiefs players, top brass and others on the stage left and went inside Union Station.

Kansas City and Chiefs Kingdom had successfully celebrated another Super Bowl victory, showing the world what the city is all about.

Shooting unfolds near west Pershing and Kessler Roads, chaos ensues

Not long after the rally wrapped, gunfire erupted when a confrontation between multiple parties in attendance escalated.

"Fire is getting reports of shots fired," a dispatcher said over the radio. "Need more people down here."

Court documents eventually filed in support of charges of the shooting suspects state police began responding to reports of shots fired at 1:49 p.m.

KSHB 41 News staff Law enforcement officers run toward Union Station.

KSHB 41 crews were continuing their coverage when they noticed a sea of red running wild in all directions.

Our crews, like many others, were forced to take cover.

Dozens of law enforcement officers could be seen running with guns drawn trying to make sense of where the commotion was unfolding.

Some headed toward Union Station, others jumped barricades to canvass other parts of the scene.

KSHB 41 News staff Officers jump barricades at scene of Chiefs rally shooting

Emergency medical services began tending those who were wounded — some shot, others trampled.

The chaos ensued for hours, with many unanswered questions about what unfolded.

At 2:09 p.m., the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department notified media of an armed event via email and confirmed several people were struck.

"At the conclusion of the rally, there were shots fired west of Union Station near the garage and several people were struck," the email said. "There have been two armed people detained for more investigation. We need people to exit the area as quickly and safely as possible and avoid the parking garage in order to facilitate treatment of shooting victims. Many of you have footage of many officers securing Union Station, they are working to provide for the safety of everyone inside Union Station and expedite care of those injured."

Officials provide most in-depth update of the day at KCPD police station in downtown

At 3:44 p.m., officials called a press conference outside KCPD's downtown station.

KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas was joined by KCPD Chief of Police Stacey Graves and Interim KCFD Chief Ross Grundyson to provide an update.

KSHB 41 News staff KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas, KCPD Chief of Police Stacey Graves and Interim KCFD Chief Ross Grundyson provide an update on the Chiefs rally shooting.

The press conference provided the most in-depth update of the day, where they confirmed over 20 people were injured and that one woman died.

"Today was tragic for everyone who was a part of it," Lucas said the press conference. "I had the chance to talk to my wife just a moment ago, who said, 'We became part of a statistic of too many Americans — those who have experienced or been a part of or connected to a mass shooting.' That is something that I hope we all recognize is highly problematic."

The officials promised to keep the public informed as updates were available.

Children's Mercy Hospital provides update

With many of the victims injured in the shooting being children, later in the evening, Children's Mercy Hospital provided an update on those it treated.

Stephanie Meyer, senior vice president and chief nursing officer at Children's Mercy Hospital, led a press conference.

KSHB 41 News staff Stephanie Meyer, senior vice president and chief nursing officer at Children's Mercy Hospital.

In the update, Meyer said CMH treated 11 total patients. Nine of the children were shot. Two others suffered other "incidental" injuries. The ages of the children who were treated at the hospital ranged from six to 15.

Asked about the demeanor of children who arrived at the hospital, Meyer said the only word she could use to "describe what we saw and how they were when they came to us is 'fear.'"

Victim identified as Lisa Lopez-Galvan

Later in the evening, the victim who died in the shooting was identified as beloved Kansas City mother and DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan.

Courtesy KKFI-FM Lisa Lopez-Galvan

Lisa was a host of Taste of Tejano, a radio show that airs on Tuesdays from 7 to 9:30 p.m. on KKFI 90.1 FM.

On the evening of the shooting, the radio station posted a statement announcing her tragic death.

"It is with sincere sadness and an extremely heavy and broken heart that we let our community know that KKFI DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan, host of Taste of Tejano lost her life today in the shooting at the KC Chiefs' rally. Our hearts and prayers are with her family. We encourage anyone who feels they saw something to reach out to law enforcement at 816-234-5111. This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community."

In the days and months after her death, the tributes and efforts to honor Lopez-Galvan began.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker granted her family's wish to lay her to rest in his jersey.

The Chiefs honored her with a moment of silence ahead of the 2024 season opener at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Charges filed, what led up to shooting revealed

On Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, then-Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker announced charges in the death of Lopez-Galvan.

Lyndell Mays, 24, and Dominic Miller, 19, were each charged with four felony charges — one count of second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

Just over a month later, Baker announced a third man — Terry J. Young, 21, — was also charged in connection to her death.

Provided (Pictured left to right) Lyndell Mays, Terrell J. Young and Dominic Miller are all charged with murder in connection to the death of Lisa Lopez-Galvan.

Young was charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

Court documents indicate the conflict began near W. Pershing and Kessler Roads.

A witness said they saw Mays arguing with a group of four males. The witness said the group had asked Mays what he was looking at.

Surveillance video captured Mays approaching the group and aggressively pointing at them.

Mays is later seen circling around another person and pulling out a gun.

After being arrested, Mays told police he drew a gun first.

Mays said he feared the group would kill him and acknowledged he was hesitant to open fire because he saw children around, but ultimately prompted to shoot anyways.

During the investigation, it was determined Miller returned fire after Mays shot his weapon.

Miller said he didn't know if he hit his intended target.

Surveillance video also captured Young firing a weapon during the shooting.

It was later determined through ballistic comparison that Miller's weapon fired the shot that killed Lopez-Galvan.

Both Miller and Mays were hospitalized after the incident.

Mays' jury trial is scheduled to start on Sept. 25, 2025; Miller's begins Jan. 12, 2026; and Young's is set to begin on March 10.

Two juveniles were also charged in connection to the incident.

A spokesperson for the Jackson County Family Court said their cases "were adjudicated and disposed of in the Family Court system."

