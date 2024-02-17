Timeline of events from shooting at Chiefs Super Bowl victory rally

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In order to get a better understanding of what happened when someone started shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory rally, KSHB 41 News used time stamps from video its team recorded and data from videos witnesses provided to reporters.

The news team also used recorded scanner traffic.

The shooting killed Lisa Lopez-Galvan and injured 22 others.

Authorities charged two minors with crimes connected to the shooting Thursday.

Here’s a timeline of events on Feb. 14, 2024.

11:20 a.m.

The first bus carrying members of the Kansas City Chiefs football team officially entered the parade route near east 6th Street and Grand Boulevard.

12:52 p.m.

The Voice of the Chiefs, Mitch Holthus, took the stage outside Union Station to begin the victory rally.

1:48 p.m.

The rally ends with a final burst of confetti.

Chiefs players, coaches, staff, and VIPs like city council members, state representatives, and former Chiefs players retreat into Union Station.

1:49 p.m.

Chatter on the police radio indicates something is wrong.

“Fire is getting reports of shots fired. Need more people down here.”

1:50 p.m.

A man watching the rally from the roof of the Liberty Lofts captures footage of parade attendees tackling a person suspected of being involved in the shooting along Pershing Road, west of Union Station, in front of the IRS building.

1:51 p.m.

Scanner traffic gives directions to emergency responders.

“All staff on the west side, take cover. Stay out of the way."

1:52 p.m.

At this point, KaLiese Wright, her siblings and mother had moved to the front of the rally.

They reached across a barricade to interact with VIPs when someone said there’s been shooting.

The family jumped over the barricade and ran into Union Station looking for safety.

“C’mon, y’all,” Wright’s brother said.

“I heard gunshots,” someone else said.

1:52 p.m.

The man at the Liberty Lofts recorded another video of police cars arriving on the west end of Union Station.

It appears the shooting took place near the intersection of Kessler and Pershing roads.

1:53 p.m.

Chatter of the police scanner presents good news.

“I got a rifle,” someone said. ”Taking one party into custody, one party with a rifle.”

2:02 p.m.

Wright’s video gives insight on the situation inside Union Station. She is barricaded inside a room with her family and about a dozen other people searching for safety. They all try to remain quiet as to not attract attention of any potential shooter.

3:44 p.m.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas begins the first news conference about the shooting on the steps of the Kansas City Police Department at 1125 East Locust Street. Chiefs of the police and fire departments join him.

