Court: 2 juveniles charged in connection to Union Station shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Family Court said Friday two juveniles have been charged in connection to the mass shooting Wednesday outside of Union Station in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

A release from the Jackson County Family Court Division says the two juveniles face charges relating to gun possession and resisting arrest. The release says "additional charges are expected in the future as the investigation by the Kansas City Police Department conitnues."

One person, identified as local radio DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan, was killed and 22 others were injured, including at least nine children, in the shooting, which took place moments after the conclusion of the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Victory rally in celebration of the team’s Super Bowl LVIII win.

The court withheld their identity due to the age of the suspects.

It is possible a Family Court judge could certify the pair to stand trial as an adult, which would transfer the case to Jackson County Circuit Court under the purview of the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker promised via social media Thursday morning to "use every tool at my disposal under Missouri law that allows me to address this tragedy."

No probable cause statement, the documents that summarize the investigative findings by law enforcement, is available because the juveniles were charged in Family Court, but those details could become public if the pair are charged as adults.

KCPD Chief of Police Stacey Graves said at a press conference earlier Thursday morning that the shooting started after a dispute between several people.

Police were still seeking witnesses and video of the shooting. The FBI set up a website to allow the public to provide digital files to KCPD.

University Health Truman Medical Center, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City, the University of Kansas Hospital and North Kansas City Hospital also received shooting victims after the post-rally violence erupted.

