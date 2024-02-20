2 charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection to Chiefs parade shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced second-degree murder charges against two people Tuesday in connection to last Wednesday’s deadly shooting outside of Union Station.

Dominic Miller, of Kansas City, Missouri, and Lyndell Mays, of Raytown, each face charges of second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Peters Baker said Mays was charged Saturday but requested that the case be sealed by the court. The court unsealed those charges Tuesday.

Miller was charged Monday night. His chargers were also made public Tuesday.

Court documents describe the dispute that led to the exchange of gunfire.

Near the intersection of West Persing Road and Kessler Road, Mays entered a verbal confrontation with a group of four males, per a witness account.

The witness said the group asked Mays what he was looking at.

Surveillance video captured Mays responding by aggressively approaching the group and pointing his finger angrily before circling behind another person and pulling out a gun, per court documents.

When he was questioned by police Mays, confirmed he drew a gun first.

He also said he hesitated to shoot because children were in the crowd, but he ultimately began shooting at a random member of the group because someone said, "'I'm going to get you,' and to him, that meant, 'I'm going to kill you,'" per court documents.

Mays later said his actions were "stupid."

"Just pulled a gun out and started shooting. I shouldn't have done that. Just being stupid," Mays said.

A Glock 9mm handgun covered in blood was recovered next to where Mays fell. It also reportedly contained six live rounds in a 15-round capacity magazine, including a live round in the chamber.

Court documents revealed a computer check led police to discover the firearm was stolen out of KCMO.

After Mays fired his weapon, Miller shot back with a Taurus G3 9mm handgun.

He said after he heard gunshots, he returned fire, unsure of whether or not he struck the individual he intended to hit.

Lisa Lopez-Galvan's autopsy and the subsequent ballistic comparison of the bullet recovered from her body to the firearms recovered at the scene determined the weapon the bullet was fired from was Miller's.

Both Miller and Mays were hospitalized with injuries after the shooting and remain hospitalized as of Tuesday afternoon, Peters Baker said.

CALL | Anyone who suffered non-shooting injuries (trampled, sprained ankle, etc.) is asked to call 816-234-5043.

Both defendants are being held on $1 million bond. Peters Baker said the pair remain hospitalized as of Tuesday.

“We seek to hold every shooter accountable for their actions that day,” Peters Baker said. “While we’re not there yet, we’re going to get there. We are not done yet.”

KCPD Chief Stacey Graves also weighed in on the charges, saying she had "full confidence" in the prosecutor's office to charge the "reckless actions" of Miller and Mays.

"Our investigation continues at full velocity. Teams of detectives are working nonstop to ensure that anyone else responsible for the shootings is apprehended and that they receive the maximum punishment allowed by law," Graves shared in a statement. "Kansas City is KCPD's beloved home. We will not relent in our pursuit of justice."

Last Friday, the juvenile office of the Jackson County Family Court Division charged two juveniles with gun possession and resisting arrest charges. Because that case is being worked through family court, details on the juveniles are not publicly available.

In a release Friday, the juvenile officer indicated additional charges could be possible in connection to the incident.

Additionally, it's possible the juveniles could eventually be certified to be tried as adults. Information about a possible certification hearing is not publicly available.

Also on Friday, Peters Baker filed charges against a Wichita, Kansas, man for unlawful possession of a firearm at last Wednesday’s rally. The man, who is not believed to be directly connected to the shooting, was previously convicted of felony marijuana distribution.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

