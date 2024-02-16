Prosecutors charge man for picking up gun at scene of parade shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorneys office has charged a Wichita man for unlawful possession of a firearm in connection to Wednesday’s Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade and rally.

According to court documents, a witness spotted Jose Castillo pick up a Glock 22 handgun that had been dropped by a person involved in a fight near W. Pershing Road and Kessler Road, just west of Union Station.

Police officers in the area ordered Castillo to the ground, during which time he removed the gun “from his person and threw it on the ground,” after which he was taken into custody.

Court documents say Castillo, who reportedly was observed to have watery and bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, uttered to officers that he was in the vicinity of gunfire, observed a weapon on the ground and picked it up before being confronted by police.

A background check performed on Castillo identified him as a convicted felon out of Kansas as part of a conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

Castillo, who is listed as being born in 1988, was booked into the Jackson County Detention Center, where he remains on a $25,000 bond. He’s set to make an initial appearance at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Earlier Friday, two juveniles were charged relating to gun possession and resisting arrest. The release regarding the juvenile charges says "additional charges are expected in the future as the investigation by the Kansas City Police Department continues."

