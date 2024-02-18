Kansas City radio station remembers beloved KKFI DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lisa Lopez-Galvan, beloved KKFI "A Taste of Tejano" host, died outside of Union Station Wednesday after suspects fired shots into the crowd at the conclusion of the Super Bowl rally.

The wife and mother of two was a community figure who spent her Tuesday evenings playing Tejano music for the people of Kansas City with co-host Tommy Andrade.

Provided by KKFI Lisa Lopez-Galvan was tragically killed in a shooting as the Chiefs rally was wrapping up on Feb. 14, 2024.

Kelly Dougherty, KKFI's director of development and communications, said music was Lopez-Galvan’s passion.

“We are gutted,” she said. “I mean, this is not something we do not know how to respond [to] or what kind of emotions we are supposed to have.”

While in the KKFI studio, Andrade shared the weight of the loss of Lopez-Galvan with KSHB's Abby Dodge.

“You knew if Lisa, DJ Lisa G, if she was playing, it was going to be a good party. She knew how to read a crowd and she had so many friends and so many supporters,” Andrade said. “Really, if you think about it, she didn’t have friends because she didn’t treat people as friends, she treated everybody as family.”

Andrade said her large family, which resides mainly in Kansas City's Westside neighborhood, extended to her listeners.

“She made you feel like you were the only person that mattered when she spoke to you,” he said. “She was a loving, loving person."

Another love of Lopez-Galvan was her hometown team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I like to think at the event she was at her happiest,” Andrade said. “She loved her Chiefs, and she was excited to be there. The excitement that last night I saw her, she was excited. She was like a kid that was going to the candy store.”

In her final show on KKFI — on Tuesday evening, Feb. 13 — Andrade jokingly called Lopez-Galvan "nutty" for attending, but she only responded with love for her team and her city.

“We are champions, all of us,” she said on the broadcast. “Champions that are going to celebrate the victory of Sunday’s game.”

Lopez-Galvan had the last word of the "A Taste of Tejano" broadcast that night, ending her final show with a simple "goodnight" to all her listeners.

Andrade plans to host "A Taste of Tejano" on KKFI this Tuesday, Feb. 20, as scheduled. He hopes to have some of Lopez-Galvan’s family members in the studio to help play her favorite songs to honor her.

