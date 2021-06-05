Couple wins free wedding at 'Brides in the Bottoms' event

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lot's of people had to re-adjust their wedding plans in 2020 due to the pandemic.

That was no different for a couple who was treated to a free wedding ceremony on Saturday, after the pandemic halted their big day in 2020.

The wedding ceremony happened at the "Brides in the Bottoms" event in the West Bottoms in Kansas City, Missouri.

Dasha Mcfadden and Parris Freeman won the wedding through a competition.

The couple said not even the pandemic could get in the way of their love.

"Even through the pandemic, we still stayed together. (We're) not going nowhere. We always made that point that we're getting married," the couple said.

Hundreds of people entered the contest. The prize included a ceremony, reception and wedding rings.

