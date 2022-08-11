Court Docs: Kansas City woman led police on chase after allegedly trying to kidnap 5-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, woman who allegedly led police on a chase after trying to kidnap a 5-year-old has been charged in the incident.

The incident happened on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Marcy L. Vansandt is charged with one count of attempted kidnapping and one count of resisting arrest.

According to court documents, Vansandt told investigators she believed the child's father was trying to put the boy in a sex trade operation.

Vansandt said that she knew there's been an ongoing sex trade in her neighborhood.

She confronted the father, identified in court documents as "RS," near east 49th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

RS was walking down the street with his son when Vansandt pulled up beside them in a 2013 Kia Forte.

Shortly after, she got out of her car and opened her rear passenger door. Vansandt then grabbed the child's arm and stated he did not belong with RS.

The father told her the child was his son and pushed Vansandt away. The father continued walking down the street, and Vansandt followed them.

Two witnesses later observed Vansandt walking into traffic and flagging people down.

The two witnesses made contact with the father and Vansandt. The father told the witnesses she was trying to kidnap his son and that he had called police.

While waiting for police to arrive, Vansandt retrieved a crowbar from her vehicle, but one of the witnesses directed her to return to her car, and she complied.

When police arrived, Vansandt fled the scene, and a police chase ensued for about 15 minutes.

During the chase, Vansandt allegedly drove into oncoming traffic and ran several stop signs and traffic lights.

Police eventually arrested her near East 59th Street and Marion Avenue.

During questioning, she told police she was taking medication for post-traumatic stress disorder.

